India on Thursday decried the findings of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as the Indian Foreign Ministry defended the country's record in protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.Lambasting the US Commission report, the minister underscored that "no foreign entity or Government" has any locus standi to declare their views on Indians' fundamental rights.The US report documented several incidents, many unverified, related to attacks on members of minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation in different parts of India.It has also charged the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government for not taking action against public officials who made incendiary remarks against Muslims and Christians.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the report showed there were rising attacks on minorities and places of worship in the world's largest democracy.Rejecting the charges of religious discrimination, Minister Muraleedharan said the Indian government is fully committed to protecting the rights of Indian citizens enshrined in the Constitution and the rule of law.After condemning the US report, New Delhi went on to question Washington's own record on human rights, pointing at "racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence" in the US.
India Blasts US for 'Misrepresenting' Facts in Its Religious Freedom Report
In its annual report submitted to Congress in April, the US religious freedom panel named India a "country of particular concern," alongside Pakistan, China, and North Korea. The US has placed India in this category following a gap of 18 years.
India on Thursday decried the findings of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as the Indian Foreign Ministry defended the country's record in protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.
"The comments on India in this year's report reflect a lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, plurality, and democratic ethos, and misrepresent facts," V. Muraleedharan, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, told parliament.
Lambasting the US Commission report, the minister underscored that "no foreign entity or Government" has any locus standi to declare their views on Indians' fundamental rights.
The US report documented several incidents, many unverified, related to attacks on members of minority communities
, including killings, assaults, and intimidation in different parts of India.
It has also charged the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government for not taking action against public officials who made incendiary remarks against Muslims and Christians.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the report showed there were rising attacks on minorities and places of worship in the world's largest democracy.
Rejecting the charges of religious discrimination, Minister Muraleedharan said the Indian government is fully committed to protecting the rights of Indian citizens enshrined in the Constitution and the rule of law.
After condemning the US report, New Delhi went on to question Washington's own record on human rights, pointing at "racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence" in the US.