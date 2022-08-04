https://sputniknews.com/20220804/forty-countries-confirm-participation-in-russias-2022-eastern-economic-forum-1098117854.html

Forty Countries Confirm Participation in Russia's 2022 Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in Russia's annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-8.The official noted that such a keen interest shows that the forum has become one of the most popular international business platform for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.The EEF will boast a busy agenda concerning the development of Russia's Far East, global and regional economy, international cooperation, and crisis recovery, among other topics.Kobyakov noted that the theme of this year's forum – The Path to a Multipolar World – reflects Russia's current key interests, which is reconfiguring business processes and gaining a new foothold for economic development and growth.According to the organizing committee, the program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.

