https://sputniknews.com/20220804/fbi-considers-domestic-violent-extremists-as-top-domestic-terrorism-threat-1098121412.html

FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat

FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI considers domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to be the main domestic terrorism threat, and the number of investigations of... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T16:09+0000

2022-08-04T16:09+0000

2022-08-04T16:10+0000

us

fbi

domestic terrorism

christopher wray

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg

"The top domestic terrorism threat we face continues to be from DVEs we categorize as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists ('RMVEs'), including those who advocate for the superiority of the white race, who were the primary source of lethal attacks perpetrated by DVEs in recent years," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. "It is important to note that we have also recently seen an increase in fatal DVE attacks perpetrated by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists and Anarchist Violent Extremists."Wray noted that anti-government violent extremists were responsible for three of the four lethal DVE attacks in 2020.The number of FBI probes of suspected DVEs has more than doubled since the spring of 2020, the bureau's chief continued."In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," he said.As of today, the department has arrested and charged more than 850 individuals who took part in the January 6 events, Wray added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/leaked-fbi-list-of-extremist-symbols-includes-historical-flags-and-2nd-amendment-1098068029.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, fbi, domestic terrorism, christopher wray