https://sputniknews.com/20220804/fbi-considers-domestic-violent-extremists-as-top-domestic-terrorism-threat-1098121412.html
FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat
FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI considers domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to be the main domestic terrorism threat, and the number of investigations of... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T16:09+0000
2022-08-04T16:09+0000
2022-08-04T16:10+0000
us
fbi
domestic terrorism
christopher wray
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg
"The top domestic terrorism threat we face continues to be from DVEs we categorize as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists ('RMVEs'), including those who advocate for the superiority of the white race, who were the primary source of lethal attacks perpetrated by DVEs in recent years," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. "It is important to note that we have also recently seen an increase in fatal DVE attacks perpetrated by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists and Anarchist Violent Extremists."Wray noted that anti-government violent extremists were responsible for three of the four lethal DVE attacks in 2020.The number of FBI probes of suspected DVEs has more than doubled since the spring of 2020, the bureau's chief continued."In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," he said.As of today, the department has arrested and charged more than 850 individuals who took part in the January 6 events, Wray added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/leaked-fbi-list-of-extremist-symbols-includes-historical-flags-and-2nd-amendment-1098068029.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:128:2560:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f94bd5727f8bc895abf0aeff8bb719e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, fbi, domestic terrorism, christopher wray
FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat
16:09 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 04.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI considers domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to be the main domestic terrorism threat, and the number of investigations of suspected DVEs has doubled over the past two years, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate on Thursday.
"The top domestic terrorism threat we face continues to be from DVEs we categorize as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists ('RMVEs'), including those who advocate for the superiority of the white race, who were the primary source of lethal attacks perpetrated by DVEs in recent years," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. "It is important to note that we have also recently seen an increase in fatal DVE attacks perpetrated by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists and Anarchist Violent Extremists."
Wray noted that anti-government violent extremists were responsible for three of the four lethal DVE attacks in 2020.
"Also, in 2020, we saw the first lethal attack committed by an Anarchist Violent Extremist in over 20 years," he added. "These Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists have specifically targeted law enforcement and the military as well as institutions or members of the U.S. Government."
The number of FBI probes of suspected DVEs has more than doubled since the spring of 2020, the bureau's chief continued.
"In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," he said.
As of today, the department has arrested and charged more than 850 individuals who took part in the January 6 events, Wray added.