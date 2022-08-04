International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/fbi-considers-domestic-violent-extremists-as-top-domestic-terrorism-threat-1098121412.html
FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat
FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI considers domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to be the main domestic terrorism threat, and the number of investigations of... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T16:09+0000
2022-08-04T16:10+0000
us
fbi
domestic terrorism
christopher wray
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg
"The top domestic terrorism threat we face continues to be from DVEs we categorize as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists ('RMVEs'), including those who advocate for the superiority of the white race, who were the primary source of lethal attacks perpetrated by DVEs in recent years," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. "It is important to note that we have also recently seen an increase in fatal DVE attacks perpetrated by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists and Anarchist Violent Extremists."Wray noted that anti-government violent extremists were responsible for three of the four lethal DVE attacks in 2020.The number of FBI probes of suspected DVEs has more than doubled since the spring of 2020, the bureau's chief continued."In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," he said.As of today, the department has arrested and charged more than 850 individuals who took part in the January 6 events, Wray added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/leaked-fbi-list-of-extremist-symbols-includes-historical-flags-and-2nd-amendment-1098068029.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:128:2560:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f94bd5727f8bc895abf0aeff8bb719e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fbi, domestic terrorism, christopher wray

FBI Considers Domestic Violent Extremists as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat

16:09 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 04.08.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / JOE ANDRUCYK / FBI Field Office
FBI Field Office - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / JOE ANDRUCYK /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI considers domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to be the main domestic terrorism threat, and the number of investigations of suspected DVEs has doubled over the past two years, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate on Thursday.
"The top domestic terrorism threat we face continues to be from DVEs we categorize as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists ('RMVEs'), including those who advocate for the superiority of the white race, who were the primary source of lethal attacks perpetrated by DVEs in recent years," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. "It is important to note that we have also recently seen an increase in fatal DVE attacks perpetrated by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists and Anarchist Violent Extremists."
Wray noted that anti-government violent extremists were responsible for three of the four lethal DVE attacks in 2020.
"Also, in 2020, we saw the first lethal attack committed by an Anarchist Violent Extremist in over 20 years," he added. "These Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists have specifically targeted law enforcement and the military as well as institutions or members of the U.S. Government."
The number of FBI probes of suspected DVEs has more than doubled since the spring of 2020, the bureau's chief continued.
"In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," he said.
A man holds a flag and listens to a speaker during a rally at South Carolina's Statehouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
Leaked FBI List of 'Extremist' Symbols Includes Historical Flags and 2nd Amendment
Yesterday, 10:55 GMT
As of today, the department has arrested and charged more than 850 individuals who took part in the January 6 events, Wray added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала