https://sputniknews.com/20220804/electric-scooter-fire-blamed-for-deaths-of-woman-girl-in-new-york-apartment-block-1098125843.html

Electric Scooter Fire Blamed for Deaths of Woman, Girl in New York Apartment Block

Electric Scooter Fire Blamed for Deaths of Woman, Girl in New York Apartment Block

The proliferation in rechargeable electric scooters in cities around the globe has brought with it a number of dangers, ranging from sidewalk collisions with... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T20:22+0000

2022-08-04T20:22+0000

2022-08-04T20:22+0000

scooter

lithium ion battery

fire

new york

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107185/49/1071854906_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_afa3a70bc45c47ae1e8b933a00bc2c45.jpg

According to fire investigators, a Wednesday fire in Harlem that killed two people was caused by a combusting battery for an electric scooter.The fire erupted at about 2:45 am on Wednesday in an apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses, a New York City Housing Authority-owned apartment block in East Harlem. According to WABC, inside the apartment were a 46-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, as well as three huskies.New York Fire Department later confirmed that the cause of the blaze was the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries inside the scooter. NYCHA said in a statement it was considering banning the vehicles, which have proliferated in US cities in recent years, from its premises.The combustion of the batteries, which can be caused by faulty manufacturing, overcharging, or damage to the battery, can quickly escalate in a matter of seconds, as large amounts of poisonous gas pour from the system before it bursts into flames. Videos posted on social media have also shown that the battery packs can pop out, causing hazards in opposite directions.FDNY said the number of lithium battery fires has risen in recent months, with 121 investigations so far this year, 66 injuries and five deaths - all already higher than in 2021.The problem isn’t limited to the United States, though: India’s consumer regulator recently issued complaints to the makers of five electric scooters following a rash of battery-driven fires, and a train on London’s Underground subway had to be evacuated last November after a scooter brought onto the train by a rider burst into flames.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/massive-fire-raging-in-ozon-warehouse-in-moscow-region---videos-1098079170.html

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

scooter, lithium ion battery, fire, new york