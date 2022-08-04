https://sputniknews.com/20220804/donald-trumps-children-reportedly-questioned-by-probe-into-ex-potus-alleged-misconduct-1098123643.html
Donald Trump's Children Reportedly Questioned by Probe into Ex-POTUS’ Alleged Misconduct
Donald Trump's Children Reportedly Questioned by Probe into Ex-POTUS’ Alleged Misconduct
Trump has repeatedly tried to block the investigation, accusing Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James of building a politically driven case against... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T17:42+0000
2022-08-04T17:42+0000
2022-08-04T17:43+0000
us
donald trump jr
donald trump
ivanka trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081476604_0:0:3009:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_2959b81c64a5b3258d6aaa00eb549f63.jpg
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were called for depositions this week in relation to the probe into their father's alleged business value fraud, CNN has reported. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly showed up for the deposition on July 28, while Ivanka was invited for July 27, the broadcaster claimed.The pair’s scheduled depositions on July 15 were postponed by New York Attorney General Letitia James over the death of their mother, Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump.The ex-president himself is reportedly expected to be called to testify later in August, although it is unclear if he plans to show up considering his criticism of the case, which he has dubbed a politically motivated "witch hunt". Trump fought the probe in the courts, trying to block subpoenas of the documents and witnesses without success.The NY attorney general suspects Trump of defrauding investors over the real value of his business, inflating and then deflating its net worth in order to earn tax and loan benefits. Donald Trump denies any wrongdoing, maintaining that the case has been brought against him over his actions as a politician and to prevent him from running again for office.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/four-members-of-january-6-committee-push-for-doj-investigation-against-trump-1097776986.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081476604_187:0:2867:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_d4a6652550dbc99dca0a662364a28501.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, donald trump jr, donald trump, ivanka trump
Donald Trump's Children Reportedly Questioned by Probe into Ex-POTUS’ Alleged Misconduct
17:42 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 04.08.2022)
Trump has repeatedly tried to block the investigation, accusing Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James of building a politically driven case against him and slamming the probe a "witch hunt".
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were called for depositions this week in relation to the probe into their father's
alleged business value fraud, CNN has reported. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly showed up for the deposition on July 28, while Ivanka was invited for July 27, the broadcaster claimed.
The pair’s scheduled depositions on July 15 were postponed by New York Attorney General Letitia James over the death of their mother, Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump.
The ex-president himself is reportedly expected to be called to testify later in August, although it is unclear if he plans to show up considering his criticism of the case, which he has dubbed a politically motivated "witch hunt". Trump fought the probe in the courts, trying to block subpoenas of the documents and witnesses without success.
The NY attorney general suspects Trump of defrauding investors over the real value of his business, inflating and then deflating its net worth in order to earn tax and loan benefits. Donald Trump denies any wrongdoing, maintaining that the case has been brought against him over his actions as a politician and to prevent him from running again for office.