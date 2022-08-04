https://sputniknews.com/20220804/desantis-to-make-major-announcement-that-will-cause-liberal-media-meltdown-of-the-year--1098115648.html

DeSantis to Make ‘Major’ Announcement That Will Cause ‘Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year’

DeSantis to Make ‘Major’ Announcement That Will Cause ‘Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year’

An opinion poll published by the Center for American Politics at Harvard University in early July indicated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among the... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T13:11+0000

2022-08-04T13:11+0000

2022-08-04T13:18+0000

us

donald trump

ron desantis

twitter

announcement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33e94968d7eceb17b54a078085d8a67b.jpg

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is due to make a "major" announcement on Thursday morning, spokeswoman Christina Pushaw has announced via Twitter.In a separate tweet, she “wowed” that her teasing the impact of DeSantis’ announcement is “alongside China/Taiwan in the top headlines,” in an apparent nod to soaring tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this week.Many netizens were quick to speculate whether the announcement will pertain to DeSantis’s decision to run in the 2024 presidential election, given the fact that the Florida governor is popular among Republican voters.After one user mentioned DeSantis’ lead in internal polling, Pushaw responded by tweeting that the announcement would be an official one rather than about his campaign.DeSantis has consistently topped polls of potential 2024 Republican candidates, typically just behind former President Donald Trump.In a June 30 interview on Newsmax, the 45th president was asked if he could "envision a world" where there would be a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024.

https://sputniknews.com/20220707/desantis-most-likely-running-for-president-but-can-he-take-on-trump-1097087234.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, donald trump, ron desantis, twitter, announcement