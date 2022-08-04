https://sputniknews.com/20220804/desantis-to-make-major-announcement-that-will-cause-liberal-media-meltdown-of-the-year--1098115648.html
DeSantis to Make ‘Major’ Announcement That Will Cause ‘Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year’
DeSantis to Make ‘Major’ Announcement That Will Cause ‘Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year’
An opinion poll published by the Center for American Politics at Harvard University in early July indicated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among the... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T13:11+0000
2022-08-04T13:11+0000
2022-08-04T13:18+0000
us
donald trump
ron desantis
twitter
announcement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33e94968d7eceb17b54a078085d8a67b.jpg
The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is due to make a "major" announcement on Thursday morning, spokeswoman Christina Pushaw has announced via Twitter.In a separate tweet, she “wowed” that her teasing the impact of DeSantis’ announcement is “alongside China/Taiwan in the top headlines,” in an apparent nod to soaring tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this week.Many netizens were quick to speculate whether the announcement will pertain to DeSantis’s decision to run in the 2024 presidential election, given the fact that the Florida governor is popular among Republican voters.After one user mentioned DeSantis’ lead in internal polling, Pushaw responded by tweeting that the announcement would be an official one rather than about his campaign.DeSantis has consistently topped polls of potential 2024 Republican candidates, typically just behind former President Donald Trump.In a June 30 interview on Newsmax, the 45th president was asked if he could "envision a world" where there would be a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024.
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/desantis-most-likely-running-for-president-but-can-he-take-on-trump-1097087234.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4849bf8f7f9ffe97218f21935a137c28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, donald trump, ron desantis, twitter, announcement
DeSantis to Make ‘Major’ Announcement That Will Cause ‘Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year’
13:11 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 04.08.2022)
An opinion poll published by the Center for American Politics at Harvard University in early July indicated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among the most positively-viewed lawmakers in the US, outperforming an array of fellow Republican Party members in terms of net ratings.
The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
is due to make a "major" announcement on Thursday morning, spokeswoman Christina Pushaw
has announced via Twitter.
“Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year. Everyone get some rest tonight,” she added without elaborating.
In a separate tweet, she “wowed” that her teasing the impact of DeSantis’ announcement is “alongside China/Taiwan in the top headlines,” in an apparent nod to soaring tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this week.
“Nobody has guessed today’s announcement yet, though some of you have guessed the governor’s priorities for the next legislative session,” Pushaw tweeted.
Many netizens were quick to speculate whether the announcement will pertain to DeSantis’s decision to run in the 2024 presidential election, given the fact that the Florida governor is popular among Republican voters.
After one user mentioned DeSantis’ lead in internal polling, Pushaw responded by tweeting that the announcement would be an official one rather than about his campaign.
DeSantis has consistently topped polls of potential 2024 Republican candidates, typically just behind former President Donald Trump.
In a June 30 interview on Newsmax, the 45th president was asked if he could "envision a world" where there would be a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024.
The ex-POTUS did not give a direct answer, but said, “Well I get along with him [DeSanttis]. I was very responsible for his success because I endorsed him [for Florida governor] and he went up like a rocket ship.”