China's Temperatures Have Risen Faster than the Global Average Over the Past 70 Years

In July, China issued the highest heat alert for almost 70 cities. The heatwave in 2022 was recorded to arrive earlier than usual, and the average temperatures... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

China's average temperature has risen much more quickly than the global average over the past seven decades, according to the annual climate assessment issued by China’s weather bureau, Reuters reports.The South Asian country has reported a rise of "0.26 degrees Celsius (0.47 Fahrenheit) from 1951 to 2021, as compared to the global average of 0.15 degrees."The temperature will continue to climb in the future, Yuan Jiashuang, vice-director of China's National Climate Center (NCC), said during a Wednesday briefing.Yuan also warned that changing weather patterns will impact ecosystems, which could further affect natural water resources, agriculture and other things.Although heatwaves are now becoming more frequent across the globe, this year almost every South Asian country, including China's neighbors India and Pakistan, have reported more frequent and more prolonged heat stress.In July, parts of China, especially Shanghai, reported extreme heatwaves, and authorities have issued alerts for the heatwave.

