China Calls on US to Reduce Its Nuclear Arsenal - Representative to NPT Conference

2022-08-04T23:44+0000

Ding stressed that the United States had a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and this posed a threat to the international peace and security.He also called on the United States to change its approach to the foreign policy, conduct it on the basis of mutual respect and develop productive dialogue with China to create necessary conditions for the negotiations on arms control.

