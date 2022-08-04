International
China Calls on US to Reduce Its Nuclear Arsenal - Representative to NPT Conference
China Calls on US to Reduce Its Nuclear Arsenal - Representative to NPT Conference
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to show responsibility as a nuclear power and significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal, Ding... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
Ding stressed that the United States had a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and this posed a threat to the international peace and security.He also called on the United States to change its approach to the foreign policy, conduct it on the basis of mutual respect and develop productive dialogue with China to create necessary conditions for the negotiations on arms control.
nuclear weapons, china, united states, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

China Calls on US to Reduce Its Nuclear Arsenal - Representative to NPT Conference
23:44 GMT 04.08.2022

23:44 GMT 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Thomas PeterThe Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Thomas Peter
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to show responsibility as a nuclear power and significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal, Ding Tongbing, the division director of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference.
Ding stressed that the United States had a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and this posed a threat to the international peace and security.
"China urges the United States to concretely show the responsibility ... and to commit to a substantial and substantive reduction of its nuclear arsenal in an irreversible and verifiable manner. Only by doing so, the United States will restore the trust of the international community," the Chinese diplomat said.
He also called on the United States to change its approach to the foreign policy, conduct it on the basis of mutual respect and develop productive dialogue with China to create necessary conditions for the negotiations on arms control.
