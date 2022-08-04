https://sputniknews.com/20220804/bjp-parliamentarian-heavily-fined-for-violating-traffic-norms-during-tricolor-march-1098100313.html

BJP Parliamentarian Heavily Fined For Violating Traffic Norms During Tricolor March

BJP Parliamentarian Heavily Fined For Violating Traffic Norms During Tricolor March

Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day of India, Federal Ministry of Culture had organized a huge Tiranga (tricolor) motorbike rally as part of grand... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T09:28+0000

2022-08-04T09:28+0000

2022-08-04T09:28+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

red fort (lal qila)

independence day

independence day

independence day

india independence day

independence day celebrations

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/82/1079498298_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a3a3a4326cb12a24d6cf1b2db0c080.jpg

A heavy fine was imposed on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules during the tricolor march organized by the Federal Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.A senior police officer said the challan (traffic notice) has been issued to the parliamentarian for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, a license, or a pollution and registration certificate.According to media reports, the fine imposed on the BJP parliamentarian amounted to INR 41,000 ($ 515).Soon after the challan was issued to Tiwari, he took to Twitter to apologize and said that he will pay the fine.He then urged the people to follow the traffic rules.Just days ahead of this year's Independence Day, India's Federal Ministry of Culture had organized a massive tricolor motorbike rally where parliamentarians from across the political parties were invited. However, no parliamentarians from the Opposition parties participated in the rally, as they accused the BJP of “promoting its own political agenda in the name of patriotism.”

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, delhi, new delhi, red fort (lal qila), independence day, independence day, independence day, india independence day, independence day celebrations, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics