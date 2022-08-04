https://sputniknews.com/20220804/bjp-parliamentarian-heavily-fined-for-violating-traffic-norms-during-tricolor-march-1098100313.html
BJP Parliamentarian Heavily Fined For Violating Traffic Norms During Tricolor March
A heavy fine was imposed on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules during the tricolor march organized by the Federal Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.A senior police officer said the challan (traffic notice) has been issued to the parliamentarian for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, a license, or a pollution and registration certificate.According to media reports, the fine imposed on the BJP parliamentarian amounted to INR 41,000 ($ 515).Soon after the challan was issued to Tiwari, he took to Twitter to apologize and said that he will pay the fine.He then urged the people to follow the traffic rules.Just days ahead of this year's Independence Day, India's Federal Ministry of Culture had organized a massive tricolor motorbike rally where parliamentarians from across the political parties were invited. However, no parliamentarians from the Opposition parties participated in the rally, as they accused the BJP of “promoting its own political agenda in the name of patriotism.”
