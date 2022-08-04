International
Ankara Says Grain Prices Drop From $450 to $350 After Grain Deal in Istanbul
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Grain prices dropped from $440-$450 to $350-$355 after the signing of the UN-brokered grain deal in Istanbul, whose aim was to prevent a global food crisis, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said on Thursday.
"The resolution of the grain corridor crisis was a great relief for countries that met and supplied their needs from these two countries [Russia, Ukraine]. This has also now reflected on product prices. We're now talking about $350-$355 in wheat prices, which had hit $440-$450," Kirisci was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
The minister expressed hope that the grain export process would continue without any issues, saying the deal averted a global food crisis and that the first cargo ship carrying 26,500 tonnes of corn is headed to Lebanon.
On July 22, the United Nations and Turkey brokered agreements with Russia and Ukraine on lifting restrictions on the logistics of Russian food exports and facilitating exports of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea. The deal unlocks commercial food exports across the Black Sea from three ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne.
