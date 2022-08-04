https://sputniknews.com/20220804/after-all-this-time-scholars-in-haiti-discover-magnolia-species-lost-for-almost-century-1098106331.html
After All This Time: Scholars in Haiti Discover Magnolia Species Lost for Almost Century
After All This Time: Scholars in Haiti Discover Magnolia Species Lost for Almost Century
The rare flower tree was believed to have been lost since 1925. Its habitat was the forest of Morne Colombo, however, at least 99% of Haiti's original forests... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
After All This Time: Scholars in Haiti Discover Magnolia Species Lost for Almost Century
10:29 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 04.08.2022)
The rare flower tree was believed to have been lost since 1925. Its habitat was the forest of Morne Colombo, however, at least 99% of Haiti's original forests were destroyed, and many native species can only be found in inaccessible areas of the country.
The northern Haiti magnolia (Magnolia emarginata) has been spotted in a forest in the island nation for the first time in 97 years, scholars say.
An expedition sent by the Haiti National Trust travelled to Massif du Nord, the country's longest mountain range to find the plant, and after three days the team managed to discover "16 flowering trees in various stages of development."
“Despite the bleak state of the country’s degraded forests, it still harbors species like this that are found nowhere else in the world, giving us the opportunity to save them," NHT communications director Eladio Fernandez said.
The researchers took several photos of the breathtakingly beautiful snowy-white flower, which has arched petals.
The scientists collected samples for DNA analysis and said they were planning to return in late fall to collect seeds, since the trust had previously managed to successfully cultivate four other native magnolia types across the island.