https://sputniknews.com/20220804/after-all-this-time-scholars-in-haiti-discover-magnolia-species-lost-for-almost-century-1098106331.html

After All This Time: Scholars in Haiti Discover Magnolia Species Lost for Almost Century

After All This Time: Scholars in Haiti Discover Magnolia Species Lost for Almost Century

The rare flower tree was believed to have been lost since 1925. Its habitat was the forest of Morne Colombo, however, at least 99% of Haiti's original forests... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T10:29+0000

2022-08-04T10:29+0000

2022-08-04T10:30+0000

flower

haiti

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098107231_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd872a792e0a946a65af9eb7c89bfed6.jpg

The northern Haiti magnolia (Magnolia emarginata) has been spotted in a forest in the island nation for the first time in 97 years, scholars say. An expedition sent by the Haiti National Trust travelled to Massif du Nord, the country's longest mountain range to find the plant, and after three days the team managed to discover "16 flowering trees in various stages of development."The researchers took several photos of the breathtakingly beautiful snowy-white flower, which has arched petals.The scientists collected samples for DNA analysis and said they were planning to return in late fall to collect seeds, since the trust had previously managed to successfully cultivate four other native magnolia types across the island.

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

flower, haiti