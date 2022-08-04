https://sputniknews.com/20220804/afghan-envoy-us-strike-on-al-qaeda-chief-killed-family-members-of-taliban-leader-sirajuddin-haqqani-1098119485.html

Afghan Envoy: US Strike on Al-Qaeda Chief Killed Family Members of Taliban Leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

Afghan Envoy: US Strike on Al-Qaeda Chief Killed Family Members of Taliban Leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) eliminated al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday. The... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T15:59+0000

2022-08-04T15:59+0000

2022-08-04T15:59+0000

afghanistan

taliban

haqqani

jalaluddin haqqani

al-qaeda

ayman al zawahiri

osama bin laden

osama bin laden

osama bin laden

ayman al-zawahri

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098025200_0:0:2949:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_3d0340468f6910eac27d0785a7f5e305.jpg

Afghan Envoy to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar has claimed that family members of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister of the country under the Taliban** government were killed by the US drone that ended the life of al-Zawahiri.Aghbar further claimed that the Al-Qaeda leader's hide-out in the Afghan capital, a palatial bungalow, was owned by an individual who shares a close association with Haqqani.The ambassador mentioned that after al-Zawahiri's death, all the top leaders of the Haqqani network, including Sirajuddin Haqqani have left their homes in Kabul and shifted to locations they deem safe from potential future US drone strikes.The Haqqani network is an Islamist terror organization founded by Sirajuddin's father Jalaluddin Haqqani and was designated as a terror outfit by the US in 2012.Sirajuddin Haqqani still carries a $10 million US bounty on his head.The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan insisted that al-Zawahiri's killing was proof that the current Taliban regime was sheltering terrorists in the country.Al-Zawahiri and Osama Bin Laden were the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.While Bin Laden was killed in a special operation conducted by the US special forces in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011, al-Zawahiri was eliminated over the past weekend.*Al-Qaeda and the Haqqani network are terrorist groups banned in Russia.**Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

afghanistan, taliban, haqqani, jalaluddin haqqani, al-qaeda, ayman al zawahiri, osama bin laden, osama bin laden, osama bin laden, ayman al-zawahri, united states, cia, cia, central intelligence agency (cia), joe biden, president, president, us president