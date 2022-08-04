https://sputniknews.com/20220804/50-is-a-good-number-to-stop-snl-could-be-ending-soon-comic-kenan-thompson-suggests-1098112648.html

'50 is a Good Number to Stop': SNL Could be Ending Soon, Comic Kenan Thompson Suggests

The premiere of season 47 of SNL served as a major warning for NBC, as it managed to attract less than 5 mln viewers - compared to the 8.2 million viewers of... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Iconic sketch-comedy "Saturday Night Live" may be put to the rest in a couple of years, according to comedian Kenan Thompson, who is the longest-tenured cast member of the show. Thompson recently paid a visit to Charlamagne tha God's podcast Hell of a Week, and spilled the beans on the rumor that the SNL may be possibly wrapping up in 2025 due to plummeting ratings.The contract of SNL creator Lorne Michaels with NBC is set to expire in three years, which raises the issue of who can replace him and continue the show - in addition to the possibility that it would end after five decades on air.At the same time, the show saw many famous comics quit in recent years and even months: the list includes McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney.

