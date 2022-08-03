https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-woman-sets-guinness-record-with-42-foot-fingernails--1098069677.html
US Woman Sets Guinness Record With 42-Foot Fingernails
The previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands was held by Ayanna Williams – also from the US – who had 18 ft 8 inch-long talons...
The previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands was held by Ayanna Williams – also from the US – who had 18 ft 8 inch-long talons. However, she later made the decision to cut them off.
Looking at such long nails, manicurists often refused to touch them. However, Armstrong’s grandchildren came to her rescue and helped her maintain them. To adapt to a normal life with such talons, Armstrong stated in the video that she had to give up driving as she was forced to stick her hand out of the window, and was unable to visit salons.A Minneapolis woman has set a new world record for having the “longest fingernails on a pair of hands”.
According to the statement released by the Guinness World Records on Wednesday, 63-year-old Diana Armstrong's fingernails were measured to be 42 feet and 10.4 inches long, beating the previous record by more than 18 feet.
Armstrong, who hasn’t cut her nails in 25 years, shared in a video posted on YouTube that she didn't tell anybody, not even her children, about her plans to set a Guinness World Record.
"I kept it to myself until I finally told [my kids] why I was growing them," Armstrong said, adding that it was her 16-year-old daughter, Latisha, who used to manicure her fingernails every weekend.
However, Latisha's sudden demise due to an asthma attack left Armstrong shattered and she couldn’t bear to cut the nails.
Looking at such long nails, the manicurists refuse to touch them. However, her grandchildren came to her rescue and helped Armstrong in maintaining her long nails.
To adapt to a normal routine life with such talons, Armstrong stated in the video that she had to give up driving as she was forced to stick her hand out of the window, and was unable to visit salons.