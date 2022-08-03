https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-wants-to-demonstrate-its-impunity-through-its-actions-in-taiwan-russian-fm-lavrov-says-1098059908.html

US Wants to Demonstrate Its Impunity Through its Actions in Taiwan, Russian FM Lavrov Says

US Wants to Demonstrate Its Impunity Through its Actions in Taiwan, Russian FM Lavrov Says

A major crisis between US and China erupted on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the breakaway province of Taiwan, ignoring multiple warnings... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T05:44+0000

2022-08-03T05:44+0000

2022-08-03T06:24+0000

russia

china

us

sergei lavrov

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted Washington for its actions regarding Taiwan, noting that the US wants to demonstrate "impunity", proving to the world it can get away with anything.The statement from Moscow comes after Pelosi traveled to the island to meet with its authorities, which angered China. Upon Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, Beijing launched a series of military exercises near Taiwan and restricted navigation in the South China Sea.Beijing noted that the visit undermines bilateral relations and violates the One-China policy, which stipulates that Taiwan is not an independent nation, but a part of China.The island is governed separately from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949, when it became the last stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang). Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taipei and stresses that Chinese sovereignty over the island is indisputable.While the US do not recognize Taiwan, Washington has been supporting Taipei with arms deliveries, and has promised to protect the island from "aggression" on several occasions.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, china, us, sergei lavrov, nancy pelosi