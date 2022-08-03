https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-senate-secures-votes-to-advance-finland-sweden-nato-membership-applications-1098090665.html
US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications
The resolution, which requires support from two-thirds of the chamber to pass, on Wednesday received the needed votes, although voting continues.The Biden administration after passage will submit documentation approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO from the United States’ end. So far, 22 of 30 NATO member states have approved Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the alliance.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate is set to pass a resolution ratifying the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, allowing the Biden administration to submit ratification documents to the alliance.
The resolution, which requires support from two-thirds of the chamber to pass, on Wednesday received the needed votes, although voting continues.
The Biden administration after passage will submit documentation approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO from the United States’ end. So far, 22 of 30 NATO member states have approved Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the alliance.