https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-senate-secures-votes-to-advance-finland-sweden-nato-membership-applications-1098090665.html

US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications

US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate is set to pass a resolution ratifying the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, allowing the Biden... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T22:16+0000

2022-08-03T22:16+0000

2022-08-03T22:16+0000

nato

finland

sweden

us senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094483904_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e24658a609eb6bd08cd02af51b0deb3d.jpg

The resolution, which requires support from two-thirds of the chamber to pass, on Wednesday received the needed votes, although voting continues.The Biden administration after passage will submit documentation approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO from the United States’ end. So far, 22 of 30 NATO member states have approved Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the alliance.

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nato, finland, sweden, us senate