US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications
US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate is set to pass a resolution ratifying the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, allowing the Biden... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
The resolution, which requires support from two-thirds of the chamber to pass, on Wednesday received the needed votes, although voting continues.The Biden administration after passage will submit documentation approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO from the United States’ end. So far, 22 of 30 NATO member states have approved Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the alliance.
nato, finland, sweden, us senate

US Senate Secures Votes to Advance Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Applications

22:16 GMT 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate is set to pass a resolution ratifying the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, allowing the Biden administration to submit ratification documents to the alliance.
The resolution, which requires support from two-thirds of the chamber to pass, on Wednesday received the needed votes, although voting continues.
The Biden administration after passage will submit documentation approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO from the United States' end. So far, 22 of 30 NATO member states have approved Finland and Sweden's bids to join the alliance.
