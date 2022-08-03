https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-navy-ship-to-pay-port-visit-to-helsinki-continue-training-in-baltic-sea-1098065992.html
US Navy Ship to Pay Port Visit to Helsinki, Continue Training in Baltic Sea
finland
baltic sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish navy stated on Wednesday that a US naval ship would berth in Helsinki for a port visit from August 5-8, and then proceed with joint training exercises in the Northern Baltic Sea.
"The United States Navy's amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge will arrive in Helsinki for a port visit 5 - 8 August," the Finnish navy said.
The USS Kearsarge, a Wasp-class vessel, will berth in the Hernesaari harbor and will not be open to the public, the statement read.
The US amphibious assault ship and it's crew of approximately 2,000 marines and sailors will continue joint training exercises with the Finnish navy in the Northern Baltic Sea
and in the Finnish regions of Hanko and Upinniemi from August 8-19. The USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall as well as the Air Force with F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters will also take part in the training.
On July 5, NATO's 30 members signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden
, which submitted their membership applications in May, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. All members of the bloc have yet to ratify the protocols in compliance with national legislation.