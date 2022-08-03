https://sputniknews.com/20220803/tory-leadership-race-voting-reportedly-delayed-over-security-considerations-1098063429.html

Tory Leadership Race Voting Reportedly Delayed Over ‘Security Considerations’

Voting in the UK Conservative Party leadership contest has been delayed by more than a week due to security concerns, according to the Telegraph.The newspaper reported that Tory members were informed about the delay by the party on Tuesday night, and that no reason for the specific security fears was given.The delay means that postal ballots will arrive at the addresses of about 160,000 Tory members on August 11; they were previously meant to be sent out from Monday.The decision to delay the vote was reportedly taken on the advice of the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), part of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)’s listening post, who warned that cyberhackers could meddle with Tory members’ ballots.“As you would expect from the UK’s national cyber security authority, we provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting,” the NCSC added.The developments come as the latest YouGov poll of Conservative Party members for The Times indicated that 60% of respondents are now saying they will vote for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as compared to just 26% backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.The two remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race are due to lock horns in another live TV debate on Sky News on August 4 following several such showdowns last month, when they crossed swords over a spate of pressing issues related to taxes, economic recession, China, and Ukraine.As for voting, it is due to wrap up on September 2, with the winner expected to be announced three days later.

