International
Live Video: Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/tokyo-expresses-concern-over-chinese-drills-calls-for-peaceful-resolution-of-taiwan-issue-1098060950.html
Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Chinese Drills, Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Issue
Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Chinese Drills, Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Issue
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is concerned about military drills launched by China and calls for a peaceful resolution of any issues regarding the... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T06:17+0000
2022-08-03T06:17+0000
asia & pacific
japan
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_0:58:1098:676_1920x0_80_0_0_189e3047d35612153672967103909cef.jpg
On Wednesday, China, in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.Matsuno stated that the area of the Chinese military exercises includes Japan's exclusive economic zone.Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government.
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_61:0:1037:732_1920x0_80_0_0_b4754247d970e74d34f16a0fd004735a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, china, taiwan

Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Chinese Drills, Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Issue

06:17 GMT 03.08.2022
© Photo : Chinamil.com.cnBeijing says its air and naval forces will stage a military exercise near the Taiwan Strait
Beijing says its air and naval forces will stage a military exercise near the Taiwan Strait - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© Photo : Chinamil.com.cn
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is concerned about military drills launched by China and calls for a peaceful resolution of any issues regarding the situation around Taiwan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, China, in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.

"The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is important not only for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community. We hope that any issues around Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," Matsuno said during a press conference.

Matsuno stated that the area of the Chinese military exercises includes Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"We have expressed our concerns to the Chinese side given the details of the military drills, in particular the live-fire exercises," Matsuno added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала