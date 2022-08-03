https://sputniknews.com/20220803/tokyo-expresses-concern-over-chinese-drills-calls-for-peaceful-resolution-of-taiwan-issue-1098060950.html
Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Chinese Drills, Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Issue
On Wednesday, China, in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is concerned about military drills launched by China and calls for a peaceful resolution of any issues regarding the situation around Taiwan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, China, in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei
, began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.
"The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is important not only for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community. We hope that any issues around Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," Matsuno said during a press conference.
Matsuno stated that the area of the Chinese military exercises includes Japan's exclusive economic zone.
"We have expressed our concerns to the Chinese side given the details of the military drills, in particular the live-fire exercises," Matsuno added.
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan
on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government.