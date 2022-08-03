https://sputniknews.com/20220803/tokyo-expresses-concern-over-chinese-drills-calls-for-peaceful-resolution-of-taiwan-issue-1098060950.html

Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Chinese Drills, Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Issue

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is concerned about military drills launched by China and calls for a peaceful resolution of any issues regarding the...

On Wednesday, China, in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.Matsuno stated that the area of the Chinese military exercises includes Japan's exclusive economic zone.Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government.

