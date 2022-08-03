https://sputniknews.com/20220803/taliban-should-disassociate-themselves-from-al-qaeda---un-counter-terror-chief-1098089379.html

Taliban Should Disassociate Themselves From Al-Qaeda - UN Counter-Terror Chief

united nations

taliban

al-qaeda

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan on July 31. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban "grossly" violated the Trump-era Doha agreement by hosting and sheltering the al-Qaeda leader in Kabul.The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, shortly before US troops withdrew from the country.* A terrorist organization banned in Russia

