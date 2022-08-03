https://sputniknews.com/20220803/taliban-should-disassociate-themselves-from-al-qaeda---un-counter-terror-chief-1098089379.html
Taliban Should Disassociate Themselves From Al-Qaeda - UN Counter-Terror Chief
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations encourages the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to disassociate themselves from the Al-Qaeda* terrorist group, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov said Wednesday.
On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan on July 31. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban "grossly" violated the Trump-era Doha agreement by hosting and sheltering the al-Qaeda leader in Kabul.
"It was one of the leaders of al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda is fairly well represented in Afghanistan right now. And my office is doing everything it can to encourage the Taliban to disassociate themselves from Al-Qaeda," Voronkov told journalists.
The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, shortly before US troops withdrew from the country.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia