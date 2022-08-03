https://sputniknews.com/20220803/swiss-peoples-party-says-anti-russian-sanctions-violate-switzerlands-constitution-1098079815.html

Swiss People's Party Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Violate Switzerland's Constitution

Earlier in the day, Switzerland adopted the seventh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a ban on import of gold and gold products. 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

The adoption of anti-Russian sanctions violates Switzerland's Constitution, Swiss People's Party, also knows as Democratic Union of the Centre (UDC), stated on Wednesday. The statement was made shortly after the Swiss Federal Council announced that the seventh package of sanctions against Russia had been given a green light. "...the Federal Council imposed further sanctions against Russia on 3 August in line with the EU’s latest sanctions on gold and gold products. The measures come into force at 6pm on 3 August," the council said.The latest sanctions also include an asset freeze on Sberbank.

