https://sputniknews.com/20220803/swedish-military-says-pride-parade-more-important-than-ever-gets-slammed-for-political-activism-1098059028.html

Swedish Military Says Pride Parade 'More Important Than Ever', Gets Slammed for Political Activism

Swedish Military Says Pride Parade 'More Important Than Ever', Gets Slammed for Political Activism

Despite the overwhelming support of LGBTQ+ rights from Sweden's government, public opinion and major institutions, including the church, the recent campaign by... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T05:37+0000

2022-08-03T05:37+0000

2022-08-03T05:37+0000

scandinavia

news

sweden

military

lgbt

military & intelligence

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101539/21/1015392127_0:0:3008:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_5a5aba646450a605a0d2e05c2c8d9146.jpg

The Swedish Armed Forces have launched a new LGBTQ+ campaign, proclaiming that participation in Pride festivals is now “more important than ever”.According to its own statement, “uncertain times” don't make the Swedish military stop defending its “core values” such as human rights and everyone's equal value.Supreme Commander Micael Bydén, who has been an extremely enthusiastic participant in previous pride parades, even personally taking part in the event by singing and dancing, explained why it is important for the Armed Forces to participate in the LGBTQ+ event.“Our participation in Pride is an active stance for the equal value of people and a natural part of the responsibility as an employer for our employees and volunteers. The Armed Forces are secure in their core values ​​and everyone who has the will and ability to contribute to the defense should feel welcome. By participating in Pride, the Armed Forces want to show their tolerance for people's differences in the country we are supposed to defend. That is why we are part of Pride,” Bydén said in a statement.Despite the fact that the Swedish military has heavily invested in supporting the LGBTQ+ movement and been a keen participant in pride parades in recent years, the new campaign raised eyebrows and spurred negative reactions.“Pride? How? Why? Completely unimportant. Utterly. Do what you want, just let alone children and animals. What nonsense. They must be really insecure that they must have the support of that many. And what does the military have to do with it? Jeez”, one Twitter user responded.“One only has to wonder what the military has to do in Pride. Other countries' militaries are laughing at us. In case of invasion, how should the Pride flag help us?” another mused.Others suggested that given that Pride is an “avowedly political organization,” the military's participation was “utterly reckless”.“No, no, and again no! Neither the military nor the police should take a stance on such matters, certainly not in uniform! Pride has nothing to do with human rights or the equal worth of all,” another chimed in.“The so-called military scares me more than Putin,” another one scoffed, hinting at the perennial “Russian threat” floated by politicians, media and the Swedish military.“Pride is a left-wing politicized manifestation that has nothing to do with human rights. The military should not interfere with this. You must stand up for all of Sweden and defend the Swedish colors,” another mused.Sweden has long been venerated across the Western world as the poster child of the LGBTQ+ movement, having some of the most liberal laws worldwide. Both public opinion and all the major institutions, including the church and the military, are overwhelmingly supportive of LGBTQ+ rights.The Swedish Armed Forces have in recent years embraced diversity, inclusion, and equality with mottos like “Come as you are”, “We don't always march straight” and “Our strength consists of differences,” pledging to increase the share of women, LGBTQ+ people and Muslims in its ranks. It has also placed special emphasis on participation in Pride parades. Its previous motto “A flag worth defending” sparked controversy as critics suggested that the military should rather brandish the national flag and defend the nation rather than engaging in political activism.

https://sputniknews.com/20210802/a-flag-worth-defending-swedish-armed-forces-raise-eyebrows-with-heavy-pride-advertising-1083504892.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, news, sweden, military, lgbt, military & intelligence, society