International
LIVE: US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/spain-probing-6-syringe-attacks-on-women-on-holiday-islands--reports-1098081629.html
Spain Probing 6 Syringe Attacks on Women on Holiday Islands – Reports
Spain Probing 6 Syringe Attacks on Women on Holiday Islands – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain’s Civil Guard has opened inquiries into six suspected syringe attacks on women at Ibiza and Mallorca nightclubs, Europa Press cited... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T15:12+0000
2022-08-03T15:12+0000
spain
attack
toxic chemicals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106321/36/1063213688_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_9fe2d5f2fafc2674667744e609dcb36d.jpg
The attacks happened on the Balearic Islands, a popular vacation resort, between June and July. There was no evidence of related robbery or sexual abuse.The attacks follow a string of cases of young women being pricked with syringes or injected with toxic substances in crowded space across Spain, France and the United Kingdom.No traces of drugs or other toxic chemicals were reported in the attacks on four women in Ibiza and two in Mallorca, the Spanish news agency said.Similar cases were registered at the bull-running festival in Pamplona in Navarre province, in Catalonia's Barcelona, and in the Basque County. Traces of a toxic substance were found in one case.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106321/36/1063213688_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_969315b2183bf7294803342e5222a7fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, attack, toxic chemicals

Spain Probing 6 Syringe Attacks on Women on Holiday Islands – Reports

15:12 GMT 03.08.2022
CC0 / / Syringe
Syringe - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain’s Civil Guard has opened inquiries into six suspected syringe attacks on women at Ibiza and Mallorca nightclubs, Europa Press cited sources as saying Wednesday.
The attacks happened on the Balearic Islands, a popular vacation resort, between June and July. There was no evidence of related robbery or sexual abuse.
The attacks follow a string of cases of young women being pricked with syringes or injected with toxic substances in crowded space across Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
No traces of drugs or other toxic chemicals were reported in the attacks on four women in Ibiza and two in Mallorca, the Spanish news agency said.
Similar cases were registered at the bull-running festival in Pamplona in Navarre province, in Catalonia's Barcelona, and in the Basque County. Traces of a toxic substance were found in one case.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала