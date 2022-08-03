https://sputniknews.com/20220803/six-f-15-fighters-and-three-tanker-aircraft-take-off-from-us-okinawa-base-as-pelosi-leaving-taiwan-1098070443.html
Six F-15 Fighters and Three Tanker Aircraft 'Take Off From US Okinawa Base' as Pelosi Leaving Taiwan
Six F-15 Fighters and Three Tanker Aircraft 'Take Off From US Okinawa Base' as Pelosi Leaving Taiwan
The visit of the US House speaker to Taiwan resulted in rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, as China lambasted the United States for the move and... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T09:49+0000
2022-08-03T09:49+0000
2022-08-03T09:58+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1098070443.jpg?1659520726
Six F-15 fighter jets and three tanker aircraft took off from the US base in Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday, as Nancy Pelosi is expected to leave Taipei to continue her Asia trip, the NHK broadcaster reported.The aircraft took off at around 17:20 local time (08:20 GMT), according to NHK.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
Six F-15 Fighters and Three Tanker Aircraft 'Take Off From US Okinawa Base' as Pelosi Leaving Taiwan
09:49 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 03.08.2022)
Being updated
The visit of the US House speaker to Taiwan resulted in rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, as China lambasted the United States for the move and ordered military drills near the island to be held.
Six F-15 fighter jets and three tanker aircraft took off from the US base in Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday, as Nancy Pelosi is expected to leave Taipei to continue her Asia trip, the NHK broadcaster reported.
The aircraft took off at around 17:20 local time (08:20 GMT), according to NHK.