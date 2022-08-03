https://sputniknews.com/20220803/six-f-15-fighters-and-three-tanker-aircraft-take-off-from-us-okinawa-base-as-pelosi-leaving-taiwan-1098070443.html

Six F-15 Fighters and Three Tanker Aircraft 'Take Off From US Okinawa Base' as Pelosi Leaving Taiwan

The visit of the US House speaker to Taiwan resulted in rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, as China lambasted the United States for the move and... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

Six F-15 fighter jets and three tanker aircraft took off from the US base in Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday, as Nancy Pelosi is expected to leave Taipei to continue her Asia trip, the NHK broadcaster reported.The aircraft took off at around 17:20 local time (08:20 GMT), according to NHK.

