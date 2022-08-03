https://sputniknews.com/20220803/saharawi-human-rights-report-warns-of-dramatic-increase-in-moroccan-abuses-since-2020-war-outbreak-1098088326.html

Saharawi Human Rights Report Warns of ‘Dramatic Increase’ in Moroccan Abuses Since 2020 War Outbreak

Saharawi Human Rights Report Warns of 'Dramatic Increase' in Moroccan Abuses Since 2020 War Outbreak

A new report by a Saharawi human rights group draws attention to the dearth of human rights protections in Western Sahara, a territory ruled by Morocco and claimed as its own, and the “dramatic increase” in abuses since war returned to the region in late 2020.According to the report, when hostilities between the Saharawi Polisario Front and Moroccan forces erupted in November 2020 after a 29-year ceasefire, the repression sharply increased - a dynamic Sputnik has previously documented.“Morocco breached the ceasefire and annexed additional territories because they were encouraged by Trump to do so,” he explained. “The unclear position of Biden’s administration can be also received as ‘turning a blind eye’ to the ongoing crimes against humanity, and that is why we have documented a dramatic increase in brutality from the Moroccan occupation forces.”In December 2020, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s longstanding claims of sovereignty over Western Sahara as part of a deal to get Rabat to normalize relations with Israel - the fourth Arab nation to do so that year. However, since 1991, the United Nations has promised a referendum on independence in Western Sahara - the product of 16 years of war against Moroccan occupation by the Polisario Front, which was recognized as the legitimate representatives of the Saharawi people. Before 1975, Western Sahara was a Spanish colony, and when Spanish forces left, Rabat seized the territory.One such person, Sultana Khaya, who is head of the group “League for the Defence of Human Rights and against Plunder of Natural Resources,” arrived in Spain for medical treatment in June after enduring more than 500 days of siege in her home by Moroccan security forces. Khaya endured regular break-ins to her home by police, beatings, and sexual assault, and she had her electricity cut off and sewage thrown into her home.A report published a day prior by Human Rights Watch titled “They’ll Get You No Matter What: Morocco’s Playbook to Crush Dissent,” documented some of the same dynamics specifically targeting activists and journalists, calling them “an ecosystem of repression.”CODESA concluded by noting the “failure of the United Nations to complete the decolonization process in Western Sahara and the failure of the UN Security Council to bear its responsibilities, notably in activating the International Committee of the Red Cross and ensuring that the United Nations Mission for the Organization of the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) has a human rights mandate.“It goes on to note that “The same conclusion was affirmed inter alia by the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as early as 2006 and international parliamentary groups and human rights organizations have regularly denounced this situation.”"We continue to view Morocco's autonomy plan as serious, credible and realistic," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters during a March 8 presser in Rabat with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

