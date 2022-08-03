International
Live Video: Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/russia-proposes-us-to-resolve-disputes-over-cyberspace-via-existing-communication-channels-1098061575.html
Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels
Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has put forward a proposal for the United States to use specialized communication channels to settle disputes in the cyber domain and... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T06:43+0000
2022-08-03T06:43+0000
russia
us
cyberattacks
cyberattack
cybersecurity
hacking
hackers
oleg syromolotov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105525/84/1055258493_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2d41de1cae0a091369e50737720184c0.jpg
When talking about the third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on international information security, the official noted that the Russian delegation emphatically denied all accusations of alleged cyber aggression and suggested maintaining dialogue in cyber security.The Western nations have no evidence to support their claims of Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks, the deputy minister said, dubbing their efforts to slander Moscow as "a political stunt."The third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies took place from July 25-29 in New York. Some Russian delegates, including the group's head, Andrei Krutskikh, were denied visas by the United States and were unable to attend.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105525/84/1055258493_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_6faa62e7862380aee0d54c55f099ba3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, cyberattacks, cyberattack, cybersecurity, hacking, hackers, oleg syromolotov

Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels

06:43 GMT 03.08.2022
CC0 / / Hacked
Hacked - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has put forward a proposal for the United States to use specialized communication channels to settle disputes in the cyber domain and dutifully responds to such initiatives from the opponents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.
When talking about the third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on international information security, the official noted that the Russian delegation emphatically denied all accusations of alleged cyber aggression and suggested maintaining dialogue in cyber security.

"Russia once again suggested that the established channels of interaction between the competent agencies should be used to settle any disagreements," Syromolotov said, adding that Moscow regularly responds to such requests, unlike its opponents.

The Western nations have no evidence to support their claims of Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks, the deputy minister said, dubbing their efforts to slander Moscow as "a political stunt."

"The easiest and the most convenient message for a domestic consumer in North America and Europe is to claim that Russia is responsible for all the troubles in the information space," Syromolotov said.

The third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies took place from July 25-29 in New York. Some Russian delegates, including the group's head, Andrei Krutskikh, were denied visas by the United States and were unable to attend.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала