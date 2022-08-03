https://sputniknews.com/20220803/russia-proposes-us-to-resolve-disputes-over-cyberspace-via-existing-communication-channels-1098061575.html

Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels

Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has put forward a proposal for the United States to use specialized communication channels to settle disputes in the cyber domain and... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T06:43+0000

2022-08-03T06:43+0000

2022-08-03T06:43+0000

russia

us

cyberattacks

cyberattack

cybersecurity

hacking

hackers

oleg syromolotov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105525/84/1055258493_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2d41de1cae0a091369e50737720184c0.jpg

When talking about the third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on international information security, the official noted that the Russian delegation emphatically denied all accusations of alleged cyber aggression and suggested maintaining dialogue in cyber security.The Western nations have no evidence to support their claims of Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks, the deputy minister said, dubbing their efforts to slander Moscow as "a political stunt."The third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies took place from July 25-29 in New York. Some Russian delegates, including the group's head, Andrei Krutskikh, were denied visas by the United States and were unable to attend.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, cyberattacks, cyberattack, cybersecurity, hacking, hackers, oleg syromolotov