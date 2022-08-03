https://sputniknews.com/20220803/russia-proposes-us-to-resolve-disputes-over-cyberspace-via-existing-communication-channels-1098061575.html
Russia Proposes US to Resolve Disputes Over Cyberspace Via Existing Communication Channels
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has put forward a proposal for the United States to use specialized communication channels to settle disputes in the cyber domain and dutifully responds to such initiatives from the opponents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.
When talking about the third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on international information security, the official noted that the Russian delegation emphatically denied all accusations of alleged cyber aggression
and suggested maintaining dialogue in cyber security.
"Russia once again suggested that the established channels of interaction between the competent agencies should be used to settle any disagreements," Syromolotov said, adding that Moscow regularly responds to such requests, unlike its opponents.
The Western nations have no evidence to support their claims of Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks
, the deputy minister said, dubbing their efforts to slander Moscow as "a political stunt."
"The easiest and the most convenient message for a domestic consumer in North America and Europe is to claim that Russia is responsible for all the troubles in the information space," Syromolotov said.
The third substantive session of the UN open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies took place from July 25-29 in New York. Some Russian delegates, including the group's head, Andrei Krutskikh, were denied visas by the United States and were unable to attend.