Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana Killed Wednesday in Car Accident

Jackie Walorski Portait

Subscribe

Being updated

Indiana Republican Representative Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The 58 year-old was just two weeks from celebrating her 59th birthday when she and three others died in a car crash at around 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee, Indiana.