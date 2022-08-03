International
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana Killed Wednesday in Car Accident
Indiana Republican Representative Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The 58 year-old was just two weeks from celebrating her 59th birthday... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
republican party, us house of representatives

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana Killed Wednesday in Car Accident

20:21 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 20:29 GMT 03.08.2022)
Indiana Republican Representative Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The 58 year-old was just two weeks from celebrating her 59th birthday when she and three others died in a car crash at around 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee, Indiana.
