Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana Killed Wednesday in Car Accident
Indiana Republican Representative Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The 58 year-old was just two weeks from celebrating her 59th birthday... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
20:21 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 20:29 GMT 03.08.2022)
Being updated
Indiana Republican Representative Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The 58 year-old was just two weeks from celebrating her 59th birthday when she and three others died in a car crash at around 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee, Indiana.