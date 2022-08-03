https://sputniknews.com/20220803/premier-league-players-will-not-have-to-kneel-for-blm-before-games-this-season-1098081124.html

Premier League Players Will Not Have to Kneel for BLM Before Games This Season

English Premier League players will only be expected to kneel in support of the US Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement at the start of certain matches this season.The captains of the 20 top-flight clubs have agreed to only make the protest act co-opted as a gesture towards racial harmony during certain matches in order to "to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society".Those will include special No Room for Racism matches in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures after the World Cup has finished, the last day of the season and the FA and EFL cup finals.The Premiership, a corporation made up of the 20 clubs and the Football Association (FA), supported the decision."The Premier League supports the players' decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League's No Room for Racism Action Plan," the league said in a statement.Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Maheta Molango explained that players feared the act of kneeling was in danger of becoming a meaningless gesture."We've always been clear that choosing whether to take the knee should be a personal decision for each individual," Molango said. "We've spoken to players about this and what we've heard is that they want to find a balance. They don't want the gesture of taking the knee to become routine, so that it potentially loses its impact."From Personal Protest to Official PostureThe gesture of "taking the knee" originated in 2016 with American Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, refused to rise from the team bench and stand for the national anthem at a pre-season game.At subsequent games Kaepernick got off the bench only to kneel down for the anthem, saying his intention was to show more respect for war veterans while maintaining his protest. Others soon imitated the player's gesture, including elected US federal politicians and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.The English national football team knelt before the start of games during the delayed European Championship 2020 tournament in 2021 — after standing and singing the national anthem 'God Save the Queen'. The move drew criticism from some quarters but was supported by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

