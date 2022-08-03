https://sputniknews.com/20220803/pelosi-china-debacle-unfolds-eu-facing-energy-collapse-natos-worldwide-ambitions-1098053243.html

Pelosi China Debacle Unfolds; EU Facing Energy Collapse; NATO's Worldwide Ambitions

Pelosi China Debacle Unfolds; EU Facing Energy Collapse; NATO's Worldwide Ambitions

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour steers humanity into an extinction-level crisis 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T09:41+0000

2022-08-03T09:41+0000

2022-08-03T09:41+0000

taiwan

nato

google

monkeypox

recession

radio sputnik

the critical hour

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098053073_31:0:1275:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b0331e449e53ec71ef692db47e3bc35c.png

Pelosi China Debacle Unfolds; EU Facing Energy Collapse; NATO'S Worldwide Ambitions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour steers humanity into an extinction-level crisis

K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour steers humanity into an extinction-level crisis. The US-China relationship is taking a dramatic turn as Russia announces absolute solidarity with the massive Asian economic power.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss The US relationship with Russia. President Biden authorizes another 550 billion dollars for weapons to Ukraine as the UN Chief warns about the threat of nuclear apocalypse.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss the economy. The US is in a recession that may spiral out of control. Also, the EU is facing a potential energy collapse as Josep Borrell admits that some nations may be without gas this winter, and German chemical firms warn of a production chain collapse.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss the health crisis. The White House has named a monkeypox czar. Also, DC schools expand the vaccine mandate.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A rift is emerging between the US and the EU as the Biden administration seems to reject any possibility of rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss NATO. As it is clear that NATO is simply an umbrella organization for US hegemony, most of the world is rejecting the Biden administration's attempt to expand the organization worldwide.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the latest US drone strike. The US has claimed that a US drone killed Al-Qaeda* leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, and activist, joins us to discuss censorship. Google has hired a large number of "former" CIA employees. Also, Rumble's lawsuit against Google has been cleared to continue as a Federal judge finds probable cause that the tech giant violated section 2 of the Sherman act.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

taiwan, nato, google, monkeypox, recession, radio sputnik, the critical hour, аудио, nancy pelosi