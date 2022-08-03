International
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/over-100-women-fall-sick-after-inhaling-mystery-gas-at-indian-factory-reports-say-1098076233.html
Over 100 Women Fall Sick After Inhaling Mystery Gas at Indian Factory, Reports Say
Over 100 Women Fall Sick After Inhaling Mystery Gas at Indian Factory, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 women working at a garment factory in India fell sick after inhaling unknown poisonous gas, media reported Wednesday. 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T12:21+0000
2022-08-03T12:21+0000
india
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_0:233:4928:3005_1920x0_80_0_0_7e28b9e45e3697b9f8a758ffb700a695.jpg
This is the second incident involving a suspected gas leak at the Brandix India Apparel Company’s factory in the state of Andhra Pradesh in less than two months after 300 women felt unwell in June, the Times of India reported.Around 4,000 women were reportedly working at the facility on Tuesday when some complained of nausea, headache, cough and suffocation. Brandix said there was an unpleasant odor and some women were hospitalized as a precaution. Their condition is said to be stable.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_555:0:4928:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_79d091fb64abd344402b1fd94b3e8e38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, gas

Over 100 Women Fall Sick After Inhaling Mystery Gas at Indian Factory, Reports Say

12:21 GMT 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINIndia ambulance. (File)
India ambulance. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 women working at a garment factory in India fell sick after inhaling unknown poisonous gas, media reported Wednesday.
This is the second incident involving a suspected gas leak at the Brandix India Apparel Company’s factory in the state of Andhra Pradesh in less than two months after 300 women felt unwell in June, the Times of India reported.
Around 4,000 women were reportedly working at the facility on Tuesday when some complained of nausea, headache, cough and suffocation. Brandix said there was an unpleasant odor and some women were hospitalized as a precaution. Their condition is said to be stable.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала