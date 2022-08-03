https://sputniknews.com/20220803/over-100-women-fall-sick-after-inhaling-mystery-gas-at-indian-factory-reports-say-1098076233.html
Over 100 Women Fall Sick After Inhaling Mystery Gas at Indian Factory, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 women working at a garment factory in India fell sick after inhaling unknown poisonous gas, media reported Wednesday.
This is the second incident involving a suspected gas leak at the Brandix India Apparel Company’s factory in the state of Andhra Pradesh in less than two months after 300 women felt unwell in June, the Times of India reported.Around 4,000 women were reportedly working at the facility on Tuesday when some complained of nausea, headache, cough and suffocation. Brandix said there was an unpleasant odor and some women were hospitalized as a precaution. Their condition is said to be stable.
