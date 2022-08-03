International
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday announced an unofficial visit of a US State Department official who had requested a... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
Nicaraguan President Ortega Says US Attempted to Establish Unofficial Dialogue

21:17 GMT 03.08.2022
© Xinhua/Xin YueweiNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© Xinhua/Xin Yuewei
