Nicaraguan President Ortega Says US Attempted to Establish Unofficial Dialogue

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday announced an unofficial visit of a US State Department official who had requested a... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

"They unofficially sent a negotiator who had been here in Nicaragua. A State Department official, who was looking for a meeting, arrived," Ortega said during his speech on the 43rd anniversary of Nicaraguan air force.The US official was denied a meeting, the president also said.Ortega added that the US side should have organized an official visit, and that there should be communication via the Nicaraguan ambassador in Washington in order to be able to receive the US official "not in the secret way as they arrived."

