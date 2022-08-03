https://sputniknews.com/20220803/nancy-pelosi-escalates-china-tensions-with-reckless-taiwan-visit-1098051215.html

Nancy Pelosi Escalates China Tensions With Reckless Taiwan Visit

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a new requirement for student athletes in Oklahoma public schools to sign a biological sex affadavit, a clear consequence of laws which target transgender women athletes, the disturbing turn toward fascism that this law and others represent and why this oppression matters to all working and oppressed people, the attacks on transgender athletes by social media accounts under the ruse of promoting fairness and the true nature of this fairness critique, and why a so-called “Marxist” transphobia is not radical or revolutionary at all.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the UK High Court’s ruling on Juan Guaido’s control of Venezuela’s gold reserves originally seized as part of the attempt to overthrow the government of Venezuela, the clear lack of legal reasoning that this decision and others are based on and the naked political reasoning that motivates this affirmation of the theft of Venezuelan resources, what Juan Guaido is up to these days as the US and its allies continue to use him as a puppet, and how the sanctions regime imposed on Venezuela is related to the gold reserves and how it impacts Venezuela’s economy.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Google stating that it will give police access to video footage from its Nest cameras to police without a warrant under certain emergency circumstances and the extreme breach of privacy this surveillance technology entails, Instagram’s botched effort to pivot to video in its attempt to keep up with other platforms like TikTok and continue collecting ad revenue, disturbing experiments that have revealed the ability of artificial intelligence to create thousands of chemical weapons, and how the social media’s algorithms are engineered for engagement and ad revenue to the detriment of its users.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s extremely dangerous visit to Taiwan in violation of the One China policy and other diplomatic agreements and the extreme escalation that it represents, how the illegal blockade of Cuba has affected life for the people of the island and how Cuba continues to resist imperial domination, and how life in Cuba under the socialist government compares to life in the austerity of the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

