https://sputniknews.com/20220803/nancy-pelosi-arrives-in-taipei-as-china-prepares-response-1098053773.html
Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Taipei as China Prepares Response
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Nancy Pelosi's plane landing in Taipei, and Germany offering to help defend Taiwan against an attack from China.
Fiorella Isabel - Host of The Convo Couch and RT Correspondent | Moving to Moscow, The Young People of Russia, and American CultureJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Serbia, Revisiting the Creation of Al-Qaeda*, and Nancy Pelosi's Visit to TaiwanIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Fiorella Isabel about living in Moscow, how Russian people interact with Americans, and journalism in Russia. Fiorella discussed her experience moving to Moscow and her interactions with Russian citizens. Fiorella spoke about the youth in Russia and their admiration of America.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Kiriakou about the drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, lies from the CIA, and Serbia as an Al-Qaeda training ground. John discussed the drone strike on Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and the timing of this assassination. John talked about Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and who allowed this trip to proceed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Nancy Pelosi's plane landing in Taipei, and Germany offering to help "defend" Taiwan against a potential attack from mainland China.
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Fiorella Isabel about living in Moscow, how Russian people interact with Americans, and journalism in Russia. Fiorella discussed her experience moving to Moscow and her interactions with Russian citizens. Fiorella spoke about the youth in Russia and their admiration of America.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Kiriakou about the drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, lies from the CIA, and Serbia as an Al-Qaeda training ground. John discussed the drone strike on Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and the timing of this assassination. John talked about Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and who allowed this trip to proceed.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.