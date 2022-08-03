Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyonce to Remove Her Name From Saucy Lyric in 'Partition' Track
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBeyonce arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Between 1995 and 1997, Lewinsky, who was an unpaid White House intern coming fresh out of college, had an affair with then-US president Bill Clinton. This resulted in a major scandal and triggered his impeachment in 1998.
Monica Lewinsky urged Beyonce to remove lyrics mentioning her name and hinting at a spicy interaction with president Clinton from her 2013 track Partition. In a short tweet, Lewinsky mentions Partition, while providing a link to a report, saying that Beyonce had agreed to change her new song Heated, removing the word "spaz" amid mass outrage.
© Photo : MonicaLewinskyA screenshot of a tweet by Monica Lewinsky regarding Beyonce's song using her name.
The track in question includes the lyrics:
"He bucked all my buttons, he ripped my blouse He Monica Lewinski'd all on my gown"
This is not the first time she suggests it: back in 2014, Lewinsky noted in a Vanity Fair article that the lyrics should have included the name of the president.
"Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton’d all on my gown', not 'Monica Lewinsky’d'", she wrote.
Twitterians were divided on the post, with some supporting Lewinsky, and others mocking her for trying to make Beyoncé change her song.
