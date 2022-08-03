Messages Branding Nancy Pelosi 'Old Witch' Appear on Digital Billboards in Taiwan - Photo
10:15 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 03.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Kin CheungPro-China supporters step on a picture of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a protest outside the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The arrival of the US House speaker, the highest ranking US official in decades, in Taiwan sparked tensions with China, which considers the self-ruled island an inalienable part of its territory.
Several digital billboards installed on storefronts and at the railway station in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung were spotted showing messages condemning the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the images posted on Weibo social media platform. At least one of them called the high-ranking American lawmaker an "old witch", whose trip to the island was a "major provocation against the homeland's sovereignty".
© Photo : 斯图卡98//WeiboA billboard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan condemning the arrival of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
The author of the caption also harshly condemned fellow Taiwanese, who welcomed her arrival:
"Those who actively welcome [Pelosi's arrival] will end up being judged by the people; Their relatives and their clan will continue to surrender; Greater China will eventually be unified!" the caption said.
Pelosi's trip to the island, which had remained unconfirmed until her very arrival, put the military of China, the US and Taiwan itself on high alert amid fears of provocations and miscalculations by either side. The Chinese military moved its armored vehicles, missiles and aircraft carriers closer to the Taiwan Strait, while the US also deployed some of its regional forces, namely an aircraft carrier strike group, closer to the island ahead of Pelosi's arrival.
The trip also sent already-troubled US-Chinese relations spiraling as Beijing harshly opposed the lawmaker's visit to the self-ruled island, which it considers Chinese territory. Beijing warned that it would deliver a harsh military response if Pelosi proceeded with her trip to Taiwan. China did not elaborate what measures that might entail.
Beijing had already vowed to impose sanctions against the US and Taiwan, as well as restrict some imports from and exports to the self-ruled island in response to the American politician's visit. China also announced military drills around Taiwan upon Pelosi's arrival, which will take place at night between August 2 and 3.
Pelosi herself described her visit as a token of respect for Taiwan's "vibrant democracy". She claimed that Washington could not stand by idly while China allegedly "threatens Taiwan and democracy itself". During her brief stay on the island, the House speaker met with its political leaders, visited the parliament and was awarded an Order of Propitious Clouds – one of the highest awards issued by the Taiwanese authorities.
Beijing accused the US of interfering in the country's internal affairs and violating its own ambiguous approach to relations with Taiwan – the "one-China" principle and the 20th century Sino-US communiques. China added that it will not leave unanswered Washington's attempts at supporting the seditious "elements" in Taiwan.