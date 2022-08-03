https://sputniknews.com/20220803/massive-fire-raging-in-ozon-warehouse-in-moscow-region---videos-1098079170.html
Massive Fire in Moscow's Ozon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, 13 Injured - Videos
Massive Fire in Moscow's Ozon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, 13 Injured - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire covering over 376,700 square feet is raging in the building of an Ozon warehouse in the Istra district of Moscow Region, the... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T13:35+0000
2022-08-03T13:35+0000
2022-08-03T13:46+0000
fire
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078996_0:227:3071:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_8f762147452db8fe7d8b0aeb78ab3860.jpg
According to rescuers, one person has died and 13 have been injured so far as a result of the fire. Arson is considered to be one probable cause for the incident, emergency services told Sputnik.The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity with two helicopters deployed to combat the fire outbreak, the emergency ministry said.The building and the contents of the burning Ozon warehouse were insured for over $278 million, an insurance market source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078996_12:0:2741:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2f3b9258e49591f26656ea14e2b393.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fire, russia
Massive Fire in Moscow's Ozon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, 13 Injured - Videos
13:35 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 03.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire covering over 376,700 square feet is raging in the building of an Ozon warehouse in the Istra district of Moscow Region, the press service of the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"As of 1:50 p.m. [10:50 GMT], the burning area is 35,000 square meters," the ministry said.
According to rescuers, one person has died and 13 have been injured so far as a result of the fire. Arson is considered to be one probable cause for the incident, emergency services told Sputnik.
"According to updated information, 11 people were injured, two of them were taken to the hospital, nine received ambulatory medical care," a representative of rescuers told Sputnik.
The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity with two helicopters deployed to combat the fire outbreak, the emergency ministry said.
The building and the contents of the burning Ozon warehouse were insured for over $278 million, an insurance market source told Sputnik on Wednesday.