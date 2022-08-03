https://sputniknews.com/20220803/massive-fire-raging-in-ozon-warehouse-in-moscow-region---videos-1098079170.html

Massive Fire in Moscow's Ozon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, 13 Injured - Videos

Massive Fire in Moscow's Ozon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, 13 Injured - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire covering over 376,700 square feet is raging in the building of an Ozon warehouse in the Istra district of Moscow Region, the... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T13:35+0000

2022-08-03T13:35+0000

2022-08-03T13:46+0000

fire

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078996_0:227:3071:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_8f762147452db8fe7d8b0aeb78ab3860.jpg

According to rescuers, one person has died and 13 have been injured so far as a result of the fire. Arson is considered to be one probable cause for the incident, emergency services told Sputnik.The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity with two helicopters deployed to combat the fire outbreak, the emergency ministry said.The building and the contents of the burning Ozon warehouse were insured for over $278 million, an insurance market source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

fire, russia