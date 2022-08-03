https://sputniknews.com/20220803/killing-of-ayman-al-zawahiri-pelosi-in-taiwan-polio-in-nyc-wastewater-and-the-burn-pits-bill-1098050296.html

Killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, Pelosi in Taiwan, Polio in NYC WasteWater and the Burn Pits Bill

Killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, Pelosi in Taiwan, Polio in NYC WasteWater and the Burn Pits Bill

US banks spend big on marketing their credit cards to consumers despite fears of a looming recession

Killing of Ayman al Zawahiri, Pelosi in Taiwan, Polio in NYC WasteWater and the Burn Pits Bill US banks spend big on marketing their credit cards to consumers despite fears of a looming recession

Aaron Good, He’s a political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon. He’s also the author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State” joins the show to talk about A US drone, likely operated by the CIA, killed al-Qaeda* leader and cofounder Ayman al-Zawahiri over the weekend as he stood on the balcony of his safehouse in central Kabul. The CIA reportedly had located Zawahiri at the house in April and began surveilling him.KJ Noh, scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi landing in Taiwan. And they talk about Thomas Friedman’s article revealing that White House sources have told him there is deep mistrust between the White House and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky — considerably more than has been reported. The Misfits discuss whether the Democrats are purposefully goading China to give them some kind of cover for backing away from Ukraine at some point in the future.Dan Lazare, Journalist and writer joins the show to talk about the record profits reported by oil companies such as BP. Then they talk about banks engaging in the predatory practice of offering credit to consumers as banks are fully aware that rates are going up and so will their profits. Then they conclude the conversation about Democrat’s messaging strategy characterizing Republicans as too extreme for public office.Rosie Torres, Executive Director and Co-founder, Burn Pits 360 Veterans organization joins the show to talk about the Burn Pits Bill up for a vote this week. After years of lobbying, the Pentagon has finally acknowledged the devastating effects that the toxic burn pits have had on American servicemen and servicewomen. A bill that went to vote in the Senate last week that would have provided $280 billion in new spending on veterans’ health over the next decade passed a procedural vote 84-14 But then at the last minute, 26 Republicans changed their votes, and the bill died. It will come up for a vote one more time, but Democrats are not optimistic that they can break the Republican filibuster. In the meantime, veterans are suffering with no help from the government they served.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

