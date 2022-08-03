https://sputniknews.com/20220803/greece-supports-one-china-policy-1098085453.html

Greece Supports 'One China Policy' Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

Greece Supports 'One China Policy' Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday expressed support for the "One China policy" during a meeting with his Chinese... 03.08.2022

"During this meeting, I received his [Wang’s] assurance of support for Greece's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights in the face of the challenges it faces. A position that is fully in line with International Law, considering that China is a permanent member of the Security Council. Furthermore, I had the opportunity to reiterate Greece’s support for the ‘One China policy’, which is also the European position on this issue," Dendias said in a statement, quoted by the ministry.Earlier in the day, Dendias and Wang held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations in light of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, with focus on trade, investment, tourism and culture, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.A number of world politicians expressed their commitment to the "One China policy" and criticized the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Asia-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government.China claims sovereignty over the self-governed island and has repeatedly warned against any contacts between Taiwanese officials and political leaders from other nations, the United States in particular.United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate representative of China in accordance with the UN resolution, approved in October 1971.

