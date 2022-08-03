International
LIVE: US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/french-state-energy-company-edf-may-reduce-nuclear-power-production-due-to-hot-weather-1098083698.html
French State Energy Company EDF May Reduce Nuclear Power Production Due to Hot Weather
French State Energy Company EDF May Reduce Nuclear Power Production Due to Hot Weather
PARIS (Sputnik) - French state-owned power generating company EDF said on Wednesday that it might impose restrictions on nuclear power production due to heat... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T16:02+0000
2022-08-03T16:02+0000
europe
france
nuclear power
edf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098083552_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a380ecf5799a435773b67b4af4d442f6.jpg
"Due to the projected high temperatures in the Rhone Valley, production limitations are most likely to affect nuclear power production at the Saint-Alban NPP from August 6. Nonetheless, a minimum of 700MWh [megawatt hours] of energy will be supplied to the grid, with the figure subject to fluctuations depending on the grid needs," the company said in a statement.Production cuts will also be introduced on the Golfech NPP starting on Thursday, while one of the reactors at the Tricastin NPP could be completely terminated, EDF added.Last week, EDF said that in the first half of the year it had suffered losses amounting to 5.3 billion euros ($5.37 billion), breaking a record in the company's history.EDF will also have to carry out extensive repairs on 12 nuclear reactors that have been decommissioned due to corrosion on the welds connected to the primary circuit of the reactors' emergency cooling system pipes. Furthermore, 18 other reactors have been shut down due to scheduled preventive maintenance.In early July, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the French government would increase its stake in the energy company EDF to 100%. She explained the decision by the fact that the extreme climate situation requires radical solutions, while France must ensure its energy independence against the background of the conflict in Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098083552_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a25809f1e7395cb936be93a93ba65cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, nuclear power, edf

French State Energy Company EDF May Reduce Nuclear Power Production Due to Hot Weather

16:02 GMT 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOIST(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020 a coal power-plant operated by French energy giant EDF (Electricite de France) is pictured in Le Havre, northwestern France.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020 a coal power-plant operated by French energy giant EDF (Electricite de France) is pictured in Le Havre, northwestern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOIST
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS (Sputnik) - French state-owned power generating company EDF said on Wednesday that it might impose restrictions on nuclear power production due to heat waves, which may affect the Saint-Alban and Golfech nuclear power plants (NPP), with one of the Tricastin NPP's reactors planned to be shut down.
"Due to the projected high temperatures in the Rhone Valley, production limitations are most likely to affect nuclear power production at the Saint-Alban NPP from August 6. Nonetheless, a minimum of 700MWh [megawatt hours] of energy will be supplied to the grid, with the figure subject to fluctuations depending on the grid needs," the company said in a statement.
Production cuts will also be introduced on the Golfech NPP starting on Thursday, while one of the reactors at the Tricastin NPP could be completely terminated, EDF added.
Last week, EDF said that in the first half of the year it had suffered losses amounting to 5.3 billion euros ($5.37 billion), breaking a record in the company's history.
EDF will also have to carry out extensive repairs on 12 nuclear reactors that have been decommissioned due to corrosion on the welds connected to the primary circuit of the reactors' emergency cooling system pipes. Furthermore, 18 other reactors have been shut down due to scheduled preventive maintenance.
In early July, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the French government would increase its stake in the energy company EDF to 100%. She explained the decision by the fact that the extreme climate situation requires radical solutions, while France must ensure its energy independence against the background of the conflict in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала