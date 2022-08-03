https://sputniknews.com/20220803/beijing-pledges-to-punish-those--who-offend-china-as-pelosi-visits-taiwan-1098062210.html

‘Those Who Offend China Will Be Punished’: Beijing Vows Sanctions Over Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has promised to impose “tough” sanctions in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.Wang also said that full reunification of China with Taiwan is “a general trend and a historic inevitability.”Wang also argued that attempts to use Taiwan to contain China's development are doomed to failure, adding, “The United States should not have any illusions about undermining China's development and revival.” According to him, the US and Taiwan’s ruling party have become the perpetrators of a conflict and destroyed peace in the Taiwan Strait.The remarks come after Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, stressing that the goal of her trip to the island was to "make it unequivocally clear that we [the US] will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan." Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could bring and drawing a sharp response from the Chinese government. In particular, Beijing began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan.Beijing - Washington Tensions Over Taiwan China claims sovereignty over the self-governed island and has repeatedly warned against any contacts between Taiwanese officials and political leaders from other nations, the United States in particular.Simmering Chinese-US tensions over Taiwan have deteriorated significantly during President Joe Biden's tenure amid the POTUS’ repeated promises to come to the island’s defense if it were “invaded” by China. In late 2021, Taiwan's Defense Ministry revealed that over 600 US military personnel have visited the island since 2019, in contravention of the One-China policy.On top of that, the US has repeatedly sent its warships to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and labeling Washington the "destroyer of peace and stability" and "a security risk creator” in the region.

