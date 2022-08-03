International
Azerbaijan Claims to Have Captured Several Positions in Nagorno Karabakh
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has stated that it has seized several strategic points in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following an alleged violation of the 2020 ceasefire agreement with the Armenian military.The ministry claimed that "illegal Armenian armed groups" fired at Azerbaijan Army soldiers deployed in the Lachin region and tried to seize the Kyrghgiz hill. It added that one Azerbaijan serviceman died in the attack.In response, Azerbaijan forces carried out operation "Revenge", landing strikes on and destroying the alleged positions of the Armenian military and seizing new strategic points in unspecified locations, Baku said. The ministry noted that its troops are already building fortifications on the newly seized points.Armenia has not yet commented on Azerbaijan's moves.
Azerbaijan Claims to Have Captured Several Positions in Nagorno Karabakh

15:29 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 03.08.2022)
The situation in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic remained relatively stable following the signing of a ceasefire agreement by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in 2020. It was only disrupted by occasional minor clashes between the sides.
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has stated that it has seized several strategic points in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following an alleged violation of the 2020 ceasefire agreement with the Armenian military.
The ministry claimed that "illegal Armenian armed groups" fired at Azerbaijan Army soldiers deployed in the Lachin region and tried to seize the Kyrghgiz hill. It added that one Azerbaijan serviceman died in the attack.
In response, Azerbaijan forces carried out operation "Revenge", landing strikes on and destroying the alleged positions of the Armenian military and seizing new strategic points in unspecified locations, Baku said. The ministry noted that its troops are already building fortifications on the newly seized points.
Armenia has not yet commented on Azerbaijan's moves.
