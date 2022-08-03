International
LIVE: US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/ambassador-antonov-new-us-anti-russian-sanctions-additionally-shatter-global-markets-1098084692.html
Ambassador Antonov: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Additionally Shatter Global Markets
Ambassador Antonov: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Additionally Shatter Global Markets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New US sanctions against Russia are further shattering global markets already suffering from supply chain disruptions, Russian... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T05:14+0000
2022-08-03T17:02+0000
world
us
russia
anatoly antonov
ambassador
sanctions
global market
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083426418_0:135:3157:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_5c515fa7b68794b91ca74eef8e34e223.jpg
"The 'sanctions machine' initiated by Washington continues to 'stamp out' restrictions against Russian businesses in an attempt to oust Russia from global markets. To take the vacant positions using banal blackmail, instead of fair competition. Moreover, many sanctions are duplicated. Apparently, the bureaucracy can't come up with anything new anymore," Antonov said in response to a media question.The ambassador added that the sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs, metal companies and fertilizer producers raise certain questions.Such "diligence" on behalf of Washington further shatters global markets, which are already suffering from significant supply chain disruption, the diplomat pointed out.This would increase the risks of a further price hike and problems with getting hold of necessary products, and developing countries, Antonov emphasized, would suffer the most.He added that the West's attempts to isolate Russia would fail, no matter how hard "our opponents try," because Moscow has established itself "as a responsible, reliable supplier interested in maintaining strong mutually beneficial trade relations with foreign partners."On Tuesday, the US expanded sanctions on Russia, including 13 individuals and more than 30 entities on the restrictive list. In a separate move, the US State Department announced it had imposed visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials, including on the members of the Federation Council as well as on defense officials over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donbass population.
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/russian-embassy-canadas-new-sanctions-demonstrate-thoughtless-position-on-ukraine-1098052217.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083426418_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf849af33c20c9233187c6b0c6457cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, russia, anatoly antonov, ambassador, sanctions, global market

Ambassador Antonov: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Additionally Shatter Global Markets

05:14 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 03.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov during a briefing at the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov during a briefing at the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New US sanctions against Russia are further shattering global markets already suffering from supply chain disruptions, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"The 'sanctions machine' initiated by Washington continues to 'stamp out' restrictions against Russian businesses in an attempt to oust Russia from global markets. To take the vacant positions using banal blackmail, instead of fair competition. Moreover, many sanctions are duplicated. Apparently, the bureaucracy can't come up with anything new anymore," Antonov said in response to a media question.
The ambassador added that the sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs, metal companies and fertilizer producers raise certain questions.
"Despite the numerous assurances from the US Treasury about an exemption of such goods, primarily the agricultural raw materials, from restrictions, banks, insurers, and transport and logistics companies refuse to work with [Russian] enterprises. Confirmation of legitimacy of such transactions by international organization does not always help," Antonov explained.
The flag of Canada on the car of the embassy in front of the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Russian Embassy: Canada's New Sanctions Demonstrate 'Thoughtless' Position on Ukraine
Yesterday, 21:33 GMT
Such "diligence" on behalf of Washington further shatters global markets, which are already suffering from significant supply chain disruption, the diplomat pointed out.
This would increase the risks of a further price hike and problems with getting hold of necessary products, and developing countries, Antonov emphasized, would suffer the most.
He added that the West's attempts to isolate Russia would fail, no matter how hard "our opponents try," because Moscow has established itself "as a responsible, reliable supplier interested in maintaining strong mutually beneficial trade relations with foreign partners."
On Tuesday, the US expanded sanctions on Russia, including 13 individuals and more than 30 entities on the restrictive list. In a separate move, the US State Department announced it had imposed visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials, including on the members of the Federation Council as well as on defense officials over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donbass population.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала