Ambassador Antonov: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Additionally Shatter Global Markets

Ambassador Antonov: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Additionally Shatter Global Markets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New US sanctions against Russia are further shattering global markets already suffering from supply chain disruptions, Russian... 03.08.2022

"The 'sanctions machine' initiated by Washington continues to 'stamp out' restrictions against Russian businesses in an attempt to oust Russia from global markets. To take the vacant positions using banal blackmail, instead of fair competition. Moreover, many sanctions are duplicated. Apparently, the bureaucracy can't come up with anything new anymore," Antonov said in response to a media question.The ambassador added that the sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs, metal companies and fertilizer producers raise certain questions.Such "diligence" on behalf of Washington further shatters global markets, which are already suffering from significant supply chain disruption, the diplomat pointed out.This would increase the risks of a further price hike and problems with getting hold of necessary products, and developing countries, Antonov emphasized, would suffer the most.He added that the West's attempts to isolate Russia would fail, no matter how hard "our opponents try," because Moscow has established itself "as a responsible, reliable supplier interested in maintaining strong mutually beneficial trade relations with foreign partners."On Tuesday, the US expanded sanctions on Russia, including 13 individuals and more than 30 entities on the restrictive list. In a separate move, the US State Department announced it had imposed visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials, including on the members of the Federation Council as well as on defense officials over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donbass population.

