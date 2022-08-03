https://sputniknews.com/20220803/all-eyes-on-taiwan-as-world-awaits-pelosis-next-move-1098040885.html

All Eyes on Taiwan as World Awaits Pelosi’s Next Move

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan follow the breaking news of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and what that will mean in the... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

us

fault lines

taiwan

china

russia

radio

nancy pelosi

All Eyes on Taiwan as World Awaits Pelosi’s Next Move On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan follow the breaking news of Nancy Pelosi's possible upcoming trip to Taiwan and what that will mean in the immediate future. They also check in with Ukraine and discuss a horrible issue with our immigration system.

Randi Nord - Serbia-based geopolitical analyst/JournalistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystSusan Pai - Immigration LawyerIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Randi Nord to discuss Serbia and Kosovo and her experience being a Serbian journalist.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Mark Sleboda to discuss a myriad of international topics such as the crisis in Ukraine and Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Susan Pai to discuss the DHS backlogged immigration asylum cases and how this is directly affecting the legal status of immigrants, giving them reason to illegally work because they don't have a valid legalization process.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

