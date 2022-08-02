International
US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
White House: US Has 'Visual Confirmation' of al-Qaeda Chief Zawahiri's Death, But No DNA
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States has "visual confirmation" of the death of the leader of al-Qaeda* Ayman al-Zawahiri, but no DNA proof, National...
The United States has "visual confirmation" and confirmation via other sources and methods, he added.Kirby noted that no civilians were injured and no civilian structures were damaged in the strike, he said.US President Joe Biden said Monday that al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan on July 31. Accordingt to him, the US had known of Al-Zawahiri’s whereabouts since earlier this year but waited until this week, when the conditions for the strike were "optimal".Al-Zawahiri had been in charge of the terror group since 2011 and according to the US authorities, he played an important role in planning the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of around 3,000 Americans.*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities
White House: US Has 'Visual Confirmation' of al-Qaeda Chief Zawahiri's Death, But No DNA

13:55 GMT 02.08.2022
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AAMIR QURESHI
