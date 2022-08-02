https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-senators-propose-bill-banning-chinese-officials-from-buying-american-land-1098047939.html

US Senators Propose Bill Banning Chinese Officials From Buying American Land

US Senators Propose Bill Banning Chinese Officials From Buying American Land

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senators Tom Cotton and Tommy Tuberville said on Tuesday that they have introduced legislation to ban members of the Chinese... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Chinese investments in American farmland put our food security at risk and provide opportunities for Chinese espionage against our military bases and critical infrastructure. Instead of allowing these purchases, the US government must bar the Communist Party from purchasing our land," Cotton said.Chinese investments in US agriculture may provide the CCP with leverage over the United States' supply chains, as well as access to sensitive information critical to national security, the statement said.Chinese investors’ holding of US agricultural land increased from 13,720 acres in 2010 to 352,140 acres in 2020 - slightly less than 1% of all foreign-held acres in the country, the statement said.Foreign investors hold interest in nearly 37.6 million acres of agricultural land in the US as of December 2020, the statement also said. That area is larger than the entire state of Iowa, the statement also said.A total of 14 states currently have some form of foreign ownership restrictions, but no federal restrictions exist, the statement added.The legislation is known as the Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act, according to a copy of the bill text.

