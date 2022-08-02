International
US Illinois Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox
US Illinois Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An emergency regime has been imposed in the US state of Illinois over the spread of monkeypox, Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said.
"I am declaring a state of emergency to expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread of MPV [monkeypox virus]," Pritzker said on Twitter on Monday.According to the governor, representatives of the LGBTQ+ community were disproportionately affected by the disease in its initial spread, so they would be provided with the resources to stay safe, and not be "stigmatized" while accessing medical care.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 23,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
us, illinois, monkeypox

US Illinois Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

10:24 GMT 02.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An emergency regime has been imposed in the US state of Illinois over the spread of monkeypox, Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said.
"I am declaring a state of emergency to expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread of MPV [monkeypox virus]," Pritzker said on Twitter on Monday.
According to the governor, representatives of the LGBTQ+ community were disproportionately affected by the disease in its initial spread, so they would be provided with the resources to stay safe, and not be "stigmatized" while accessing medical care.
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 12: A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus is seen at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory on July 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
New York Governor Declares State Disaster Emergency Over Monkeypox
30 July, 04:35 GMT
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 23,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
