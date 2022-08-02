https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-illinois-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-over-monkeypox-1098027439.html

US Illinois Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

US Illinois Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An emergency regime has been imposed in the US state of Illinois over the spread of monkeypox, Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said. 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

"I am declaring a state of emergency to expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread of MPV [monkeypox virus]," Pritzker said on Twitter on Monday.According to the governor, representatives of the LGBTQ+ community were disproportionately affected by the disease in its initial spread, so they would be provided with the resources to stay safe, and not be "stigmatized" while accessing medical care.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 23,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.

