https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-government-debt-yields-drop-amid-rising-tensions-over-taiwan-reports-say-1098030872.html

US Government Debt Yields Drop Amid Rising Tensions Over Taiwan, Reports Say

US Government Debt Yields Drop Amid Rising Tensions Over Taiwan, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US government debt yields fell due to the speculations over the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T11:25+0000

2022-08-02T11:25+0000

2022-08-02T11:25+0000

us

china

taiwan

treasury

government debt

nancy pelosi

us debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

According to the broadcaster, at about 06:40 GMT, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.5535% with the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropping to 2.8906% amid rising tensions in Taiwan Strait and a possible slowing of the US economy.The media also said that at 14:00 GMT the data on the number of new jobs, rental vacancy rate and number of homeowners in the United States will be released, which could affect the price of US government debt.The situation in the South China Sea is drastically escalating amid media reports that Pelosi may arrive on the island on Tuesday and meet with the leadership of the island administration the following day. Neither Taiwan's Foreign Ministry nor Pelosi herself has confirmed the reports. China claims sovereignty over the self-governed island and has repeatedly warned that the speaker's trip would jeopardize US-China relations and prompt a retaliatory action.US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter of this year after a first quarter GDP drop of 1.6%, the Commerce Department said on July 28 in a preliminary estimate that technically placed the economy in a recession. The GDP data came a day after the Federal Reserve raised rates for a fourth time this year, while playing down talk of a recession on the argument that the job market was overperforming.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, taiwan, treasury, government debt, nancy pelosi, us debt