Thailand Eagerly Awaits Putin's Participation in APEC Summit in November, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand is looking forward to the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
The ambassador said Putin's visit to Thailand will be a memorable event in the framework of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which the countries are celebrating this year.The APEC summit will be held in Bangkok in November 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand is looking forward to the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held in November this year in Bangkok, an official invitation will be sent soon, Thailand's Ambassador to Russia Sasivat Wongsinsawat told Sputnik.
"In 2003, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the APEC summit in Thailand. Now, 19 years later, it's time to hold it again. We really look forward to President Putin coming to the summit again," he said.
"Our prime minister has already organized relevant work to invite the leaders, I am convinced that an official invitation will be sent soon. We are very much expecting President Putin in Thailand again," Wongsinsawat said.
The ambassador said Putin's visit to Thailand will be a memorable event in the framework of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which the countries are celebrating this year.
The APEC summit will be held in Bangkok in November 2022.