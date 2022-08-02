https://sputniknews.com/20220802/thailand-eagerly-awaits-putins-participation-in-apec-summit-in-november-envoy-says-1098019615.html

Thailand Eagerly Awaits Putin's Participation in APEC Summit in November, Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand is looking forward to the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit...

The ambassador said Putin's visit to Thailand will be a memorable event in the framework of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which the countries are celebrating this year.The APEC summit will be held in Bangkok in November 2022.

