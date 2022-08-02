International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/thailand-eagerly-awaits-putins-participation-in-apec-summit-in-november-envoy-says-1098019615.html
Thailand Eagerly Awaits Putin's Participation in APEC Summit in November, Envoy Says
Thailand Eagerly Awaits Putin's Participation in APEC Summit in November, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand is looking forward to the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T06:17+0000
2022-08-02T06:17+0000
asia & pacific
thailand
vladimir putin
apec
apec summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_0:188:3157:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_843a0e5ed2d1d3f15804231ad8c21b88.jpg
The ambassador said Putin's visit to Thailand will be a memorable event in the framework of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which the countries are celebrating this year.The APEC summit will be held in Bangkok in November 2022.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_044729258ac16d0d5b14c3ce96000141.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, thailand, vladimir putin, apec, apec summit

Thailand Eagerly Awaits Putin's Participation in APEC Summit in November, Envoy Says

06:17 GMT 02.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand is looking forward to the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held in November this year in Bangkok, an official invitation will be sent soon, Thailand's Ambassador to Russia Sasivat Wongsinsawat told Sputnik.

"In 2003, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the APEC summit in Thailand. Now, 19 years later, it's time to hold it again. We really look forward to President Putin coming to the summit again," he said.

CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of ThailandSkyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand

"Our prime minister has already organized relevant work to invite the leaders, I am convinced that an official invitation will be sent soon. We are very much expecting President Putin in Thailand again," Wongsinsawat said.

The ambassador said Putin's visit to Thailand will be a memorable event in the framework of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which the countries are celebrating this year.
The APEC summit will be held in Bangkok in November 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала