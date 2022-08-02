https://sputniknews.com/20220802/russian-foreign-ministry-hybrid-war-against-moscow-could-lead-to-a-conflict-between-nuclear-powers-1098052033.html

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hybrid War Against Moscow Could Lead to a Conflict Between Nuclear Powers

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hybrid War Against Moscow Could Lead to a Conflict Between Nuclear Powers

The UN Headquarters in New York is currently hosting the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the participants of... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T23:12+0000

2022-08-02T23:12+0000

2022-08-02T23:12+0000

russia

russian foreign ministry

un

nuclear weapons

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

hybrid warfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

The hybrid warfare unleashed against Russia is fraught with the potential to develop into a conflict between nuclear powers, said Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Thus, Vishnevetsky noted, Russia believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be started. The situation in the field of strategic stability is rapidly deteriorating, and NATO's malicious activity has caused a crisis in the middle of Europe, Vishnevetsky pointed out in his speech.Vishnevetsky claimed that Washington has devalued the positive developments in the negotiations on strategic stability. However, he added, "the positive developments were devalued by the US policy of ignoring Russia's red lines in the field of security." Reacting to the statements of some countries about Russian aggression against Ukraine and the special military operation conducted by Moscow, Vishnevetsky rejected all accusations of unfounded aggression. He reminded those at the conference that the Kiev authorities, having signed the Minsk agreements, were not ever going to fulfill them.He promised to give a detailed Russian response to insinuations about alleged threats with nuclear weapons and actions aimed at undermining nuclear security in Ukraine.Further, Russian envoy to the conference Alexander Trofimov stressed that given the aforementioned situation, Russia strictly followed the 1994 Budapest memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine security in exchange for its nuclear weapons, and said that accusations against Russia of intentions to use nuclear weapons are unscrupulous.He concluded by saying that none of the scenarios of the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia is applicable in the situation in Ukraine."Russian doctrinal guidelines on this issue are well known and extremely clear. We hypothetically allow a nuclear response only in response to aggression using WMD or in response to aggression using conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened. None of these hypothetical scenarios has anything to do with the situation in Ukraine," he underscored.

https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-should-withdraw-all-nuclear-weapons-from-europe-chinas-un-envoy-says-1098051770.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220801/putin-says-there-can-be-no-winners-in-nuclear-war-it-must-never-be-unleashed-1098004635.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

russia, russian foreign ministry, un, nuclear weapons, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), hybrid warfare