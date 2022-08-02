https://sputniknews.com/20220802/putin-emphasized-there-are-no-winners-in-a-nuclear-war-1098015048.html

Putin Emphasized There Are "No Winners" in a Nuclear War

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the death toll rising to 30 deaths from flooding in Kentucky, and... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Putin Emphasized There are "No Winners" in a Nuclear War On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the death toll rising to 30 deaths from flooding in Kentucky, and China grants licences to 136 online games.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukrainian POWs Attacked in Prisons, Serbia - Kosovo Conflict, nad Germany in Trouble this WinterCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Monkeypox Facts, January 6th, and 2024 Presidential PredictionsIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Sleboda about prisoners of wars tortured by Ukrainians, the military draft in Ukraine, and the bridges targeted by Ukraine. Mark talked about the military strategy of Ukraine and Zelensky's goal of ousting Petro Poroshenko from Ukraine. Mark described the conflict between Kosovo-Serbia and NATO's involvement in the issue.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the January 6th prisoners, Monkeypox statistics, and the expected indictment of Donald Trump. Carmine commented on the Monkeypox emergency and several cities issuing a state of emergency for Monkeypox. Carmine discussed the possible Taiwan visit for Nancy Pelosi and the potential blowback from China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

